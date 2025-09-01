Next Article
Noida farmer loses ₹44 lakh in cyber fraud
A Noida farmer named Kalicharan lost ₹44 lakh in a cyber fraud—the money was from the sale of his land in Bulandshahr, which he intended to use for his daughter's wedding.
On August 22, he discovered the money had vanished from his bank account when he went to make a withdrawal.
The case was reported to police and is under investigation.
How did the hackers get access to Kalicharan's account
The trouble started around August 18, when Kalicharan's phone suddenly stopped working and messages were blocked—just days after his phone data was wiped.
Investigators think his kids may have accidentally clicked a suspicious link, giving hackers access to drain the entire amount through 20 quick transactions.
The Cybercrime Branch is now digging into how this happened.