Noida farmer loses ₹44 lakh in cyber fraud

A Noida farmer named Kalicharan lost ₹44 lakh in a cyber fraud—the money was from the sale of his land in Bulandshahr, which he intended to use for his daughter's wedding.

On August 22, he discovered the money had vanished from his bank account when he went to make a withdrawal.

The case was reported to police and is under investigation.