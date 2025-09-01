Yes Bank revises its service charges: How they affect you?

Yes Bank has announced a change in its charges for salary and defense accounts. The new fees will come into effect from October 1, 2025. The revision affects customers with Smart Salary and Yes Vijay accounts, including Advantage, Exclusive, Defense Pension, and Agniveer variants. Under the new structure, account holders will be charged for various services such as debit card issuance and renewal fees.

Modifications Debit card fees waived for select variants The revised charge structure will see Smart Salary Advantage account holders getting a RuPay debit card on payment of a joining fee of ₹199. However, for Smart Salary Exclusive and higher variants, Engage or Explore debit cards will be provided with conditional fee waivers. The renewal and joining fees will also be waived if the account holder maintains a minimum monthly salary credit or average monthly balance of ₹10,000.

Transaction fees Changes to ATM transaction fees Yes Bank has also revised its charges for ATM transactions at other banks. In metro locations, customers can make free transactions up to three times a month, while in non-metro areas they can do so five times. Beyond this limit, financial and non-financial transactions will be charged ₹23 and ₹10 each, respectively. For international use, cash withdrawals will cost ₹150 per transaction while balance inquiries will attract a fee of ₹20.

Additional fees Other notable changes in service charges Cheque returns because of insufficient funds will cost ₹500 for the first instance and ₹750 for subsequent cases. The bank has also fixed ECS return charges at ₹550 for the first instance and ₹600 thereafter. Salary accounts will continue to be treated as zero-balance accounts as long as monthly salary credits are received. However, if no salary is credited for three consecutive months, the account may be reclassified as a regular savings account with non-maintenance charges of up to ₹750.