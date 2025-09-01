Why MTNL has been fined by NSE and BSE

In its regulatory filing, MTNL acknowledged the fines of ₹6.73 lakh each imposed by NSE and BSE for non-compliance with SEBI regulations. The company noted that it had received letters from both exchanges regarding the violations, which included failing to appoint a woman director, and not constituting several key committees as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Appointment process

Appointment of independent directors

MTNL clarified that it is a public sector undertaking and all board appointments, including the independent directors, are made by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The firm said that two independent directors, including one woman director, were appointed by DoT effective April 15. It also said that appointments of four more independent directors has already been taken up with the Indian government.