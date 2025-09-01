Bajaj Auto's stock jumps on strong August sales, rising exports
Bajaj Auto's stock jumped nearly 4% on Monday, thanks to a big boost in exports that drove overall sales growth despite weaker demand at home.
Even though domestic sales dropped 8%, total August sales rose 5% year-on-year to over 4.17 lakh vehicles.
Exports soared 29% to more than 1.85 lakh units, and two-wheeler sales edged up by 2%.
Commercial vehicle segment also did well
The commercial vehicle segment also had a good month, with sales up 21% to about 75,700 units. This was mainly due to a huge 58% jump in exports and a modest rise in domestic numbers.
Looking at April-August 2025, total sales grew by 2%, mostly because of strong export demand—even as local volumes slipped.
Financials and stock performance
Financially, Bajaj Auto is holding steady: net profit for Q1 FY26 climbed 14% from last year to ₹2,210 crore and revenue was up by 10%.
The company generated ₹1,200 crore in free cash flow and still has over ₹16,700 crore left after its KTM investment.
Despite all this momentum, the share price—though higher on Monday—is still below its September 2024 peak.