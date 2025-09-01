Bajaj Auto's stock jumps on strong August sales, rising exports

The commercial vehicle segment also had a good month, with sales up 21% to about 75,700 units. This was mainly due to a huge 58% jump in exports and a modest rise in domestic numbers. Looking at April-August 2025, total sales grew by 2%, mostly because of strong export demand—even as local volumes slipped.

Financials and stock performance

Financially, Bajaj Auto is holding steady: net profit for Q1 FY26 climbed 14% from last year to ₹2,210 crore and revenue was up by 10%.

The company generated ₹1,200 crore in free cash flow and still has over ₹16,700 crore left after its KTM investment.

Despite all this momentum, the share price—though higher on Monday—is still below its September 2024 peak.