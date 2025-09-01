Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
Netflix is all set to release a new crime drama, Inspector Zende, on September 5, 2025. The film is inspired by the true story of Charles Sobhraj, referred to as Carl Bhojraj in the movie. The story revolves around Mumbai Police officer Madhukar B Zende's relentless pursuit of Sobhraj across various cities, culminating in an intense confrontation in Goa. The film features Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.
Trailer breakdown
Trailer showcases thrilling cat-and-mouse chase
The film's trailer, released a few days ago, introduces Sarbh as the main antagonist, Bhojraj. The clip teases a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between Bajpayee's Zende and Bhojraj. The film also pays homage to the old-school Mumbai vibe of the 1970s and 1980s, when police relied on grit and ingenuity before technological advancements.
Cast insights
Meet the cast of 'Inspector Zende'
In Inspector Zende, Bajpayee plays the titular role of police officer Zende, who famously arrested Sobhraj not once but twice! Sarbh essays the role of Sobhraj. The supporting cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Balachandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, and Bharat Savale, among others. It is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Om Raut.