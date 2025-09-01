'Inspector Zende' releases on September 5, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende': Cast, plot, release date

By Isha Sharma 02:27 pm Sep 01, 202502:27 pm

What's the story

Netflix is all set to release a new crime drama, Inspector Zende, on September 5, 2025. The film is inspired by the true story of Charles Sobhraj, referred to as Carl Bhojraj in the movie. The story revolves around Mumbai Police officer Madhukar B Zende's relentless pursuit of Sobhraj across various cities, culminating in an intense confrontation in Goa. The film features Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.