'You got Brahmins profiteering..': Trump aide on India-Russian oil trade 

Peter Navarro, United States President Donald Trump 's Trade Advisor, has once again labeled India as "nothing but a laundromat for the Kremlin," adding that "Brahmins profit at the expense of Indian people." In an interview with Fox News, Navarro alleged that Indian refiners are buying discounted crude from Russia, refining it, and then selling it at a premium to Europe and other regions. "It kills Ukrainians...And what do we have to do...We've got to send them more money," he said.

Trade tensions Navarro slams India's high domestic tariffs Navarro also defended the Trump administration's decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian imports, arguing that high tariffs are beneficial for US leverage in general. "Modi is a great leader, I don't understand why he is getting in Bed with [Russia's President Vladimir] Putin and [China's President] Xi Jinping when he is the biggest democracy in the world," he responded when asked about the 50 percent tariff on imports from India.

Consistent accusations Navarro accuses India of indirectly funding Russia's war Navarro has repeatedly accused India of indirectly funding Russia's war in Ukraine. He had previously called the conflict "Modi's war" and warned New Delhi against aligning with Beijing and Moscow. He claimed that before Russia invaded Ukraine, Indian imports of Russian oil were negligible but have since surged to over 1.5 million barrels a day due to Indian profiteers.

India India defends buying Russian oil India has defended the crude purchases, claiming that it is "guided by what is on offer in markets and the prevailing global situation" when it comes to energy sourcing. It has also said that the sourcing is governed by "national security imperatives and strategic assessments." Calling out the hypocrisy, the Ministry of External Affairs said that when India began importing crude from Russia during the 2022 invasion, Washington "actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy market stability."