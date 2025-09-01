US highlights Washington-New Delhi's 'enduring friendship' minutes before Modi-Putin meeting 

The United States has said that the partnership between Washington and New Delhi "continues to reach new heights." The statement was made by Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State, minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin . The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

Diplomatic relations US-India ties reach new heights, says Blinken Quoting Rubio, the US Embassy said, "This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward." "From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey." The remarks are significant, as they come amid tensions over US tariffs on Indian exports for buying Russian oil. India has called these tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" but is yet to retaliate.

Bilateral discussions Modi-Putin meeting During his bilateral meeting with Putin, Modi said the countries have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations, adding, "Today's meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship." "Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," he added.

Regional diplomacy Modi meets Xi on SCO sidelines The Modi-Putin meeting came after PM Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Sunday. The two leaders discussed ways to ease border tensions and strengthen cooperation between their countries. This was their first meeting since the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024. After the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi invited President Xi to the BRICS Summit India will host in 2026.