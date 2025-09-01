'India-Russia have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder': Modi tells Putin in China 

India and Russia held a bilateral meeting after the proceedings at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday. During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin , Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the countries have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. "Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," he added.

War Modi welcomes Putin to India Commenting on the Ukraine war, Modi said India has been continuously discussing it. "We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible...This is the call of the entire humanity," Modi said. He also said he was looking forward to meeting Putin in India, saying, "140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December."

Twitter Post 'Today's meeting expected to significantly boost India-Russia relationship' #WATCH | Tianjin, China | During his bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "I am feeling very happy after meeting you...SCO provides a platform to unite the countries of the Global South and East...December 21, 2025, marks the 15th anniversary of… pic.twitter.com/b7T07O2cL0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Trade backdrop India faces trade pressures from the US The meeting came at a time when India is facing trade tensions with the United States. US President Donald Trump had imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, the highest in Asia, over India's oil trade with Russia. Despite this, India has continued its energy imports from Moscow, asserting that its national interests will dictate its energy import policies.

Crisis talks Putin acknowledges India's role in peace efforts in Ukraine Earlier, at the SCO Summit, Putin acknowledged India's role in peace efforts in Ukraine. Putin stated that he "appreciates China and India's efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine," underscoring Asian powers' expanding role in conflict resolution. Putin also stated that his Alaska Summit with Trump last month may open the door for a resolution to the Ukraine crisis. "I would also note that the understandings reached at the...meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal."