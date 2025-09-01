'Never felt better': Trump dismisses death rumors
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed health rumors, saying he has "never felt better." The hashtags #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump had started trending on social media after his absence from public events over the weekend. Trump was replying to a post by conservative pundit DC Draino, who accused the media of having "comical double standards" over their reportage on Trump's health.
Public response
'DC is a crime free zone'
"Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he's "sharp" and "top of his game.'" Meanwhile...media freaks out if [Trump] disappears for 24 hours," Draino said. In response to the post, Trump wrote, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!" This came after a weekend of golfing at his Virginia resort.
Trump at golf course
Here’s Donald Trump leaving to a golf course in Virginia with his granddaughter.— Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) August 30, 2025
Rumor quashed
Trump spotted at White House
On Sunday, Trump was photographed at the White House with his family. He wore a white polo shirt, black pants, and his signature red "Make America Great Again" cap. This appearance was seen as a strategic move to dispel health rumors and show he is in good shape. Speculations about Trump's health have lingered for months, especially after photos from July showed bruises on his hand and swelling in his ankles.
Health defense
VP Vance says ready to step in if tragedy occurs
Rumors about Trump's health picked up pace after Vice President JD Vance recently said he was ready to step in if a "terrible tragedy" were to occur. "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," Vance said in an interview with USA TODAY. Vance, however, reassured that the president is in "incredibly good health" and will continue to do great things for the American people.