'Never felt better': Trump dismisses death rumors 

United States President Donald Trump has dismissed health rumors, saying he has "never felt better." The hashtags #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump had started trending on social media after his absence from public events over the weekend. Trump was replying to a post by conservative pundit DC Draino, who accused the media of having "comical double standards" over their reportage on Trump's health.

Public response 'DC is a crime free zone' "Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he's "sharp" and "top of his game.'" Meanwhile...media freaks out if [Trump] disappears for 24 hours," Draino said. In response to the post, Trump wrote, "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!" This came after a weekend of golfing at his Virginia resort.

Trump at golf course



Is that a Body Double Trump?

Rumor quashed Trump spotted at White House On Sunday, Trump was photographed at the White House with his family. He wore a white polo shirt, black pants, and his signature red "Make America Great Again" cap. This appearance was seen as a strategic move to dispel health rumors and show he is in good shape. Speculations about Trump's health have lingered for months, especially after photos from July showed bruises on his hand and swelling in his ankles.