Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his stance on the Ukraine crisis, calling it a result of a "coup d'etat in Kyiv." "The crisis...did not arise as a result of an 'invasion,' but as a result of a Coup D'état in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's Western allies," he said while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. He stated that understandings achieved at the Alaska Summit with US President Donald Trump pave the door to peace in Ukraine.

SCO influence SCO's growing role in global governance "I will inform leaders about details from my Alaska meeting with US President Trump during bilateral meetings," he added. Putin also praised the SCO's growing role in global governance, saying it is replacing outdated Eurocentric models with a new Eurasian security system. He said national currencies are increasingly being used for trade among member countries, which he said is "impressive."

Fairness call Xi Jinping addresses SCO summit Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping also addressed the SCO summit, calling on member states to uphold fairness and justice. He stressed the need to promote a correct historical perspective on World War II and oppose Cold War mentality. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that terrorism is a global challenge and called for unity among member nations in combating it. "Any kind of double standard is not acceptable on the issue of terrorism," he said.