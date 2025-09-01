'Perpetrators must be punished': SCO leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack 

SCO leaders strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in its Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out "some countries" for their open support of terrorism. In the declaration, they expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. "They further stated that perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," the declaration read.

Declaration Declaration makes no mention of Pakistan While the declaration makes no mention of Pakistan, it reaffirmed their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism. "They recognize the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats. The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists," reads the declaration.

Key pillars India has laid out vision for SCO In his address, Modi said India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades, stressing, "We have to speak in a united voice that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable." "At this time, it is natural to question whether open support of terrorism by some countries is acceptable to us. We have to speak in a united voice that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable."

New initiatives PM proposes civilizational dialogue forum in SCO During his address, he also laid out India's vision for the SCO, which is based on three key pillars: security, connectivity, and opportunity. The PM also spoke about the importance of strong connectivity in trade and development while stressing that territorial integrity must be respected. Further, PM Modi proposed the establishment of a Civilizational Dialogue Forum in the SCO to promote ancient civilizations and traditions on a global platform. He also reiterated his call for reforms at the United Nations.