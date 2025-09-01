SCO: Pakistan seated nearby, Modi says 'certain nations' backing terrorism 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit on Monday. Using his address to deliver a pointed message to Pakistan, he emphasized that terrorism is a global challenge and called for unity among member nations in combating it. "Any kind of double standard is not acceptable on the issue of terrorism," he said, stressing that security, peace, and stability are essential for progress.

Pahalgam 'We have to unanimously oppose terrorism' He said India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades before referring to the recent Pahalgam attack. "This attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us." "We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and color."

Anti-terrorism efforts India actively fighting terrorist outfits like Al-Qaeda: PM He said security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country, but terrorism, separatism and extremism are posing as big challenges. "Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity." "Therefore, India...took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organizations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it."