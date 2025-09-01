These St Lucia Kings batters own hundreds in CPL 

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert has equaled Andre Russell 's record for the fastest century in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. Seifert achieved the feat in just 40 balls, during a match between St Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. He remained unbeaten on 125 runs off just 53 balls, helping his team chase down a target of 205. Here we look at the batters with CPL tons for St Lucia Kings.

#3 Tim Seifert - 125* vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, 2025 Seifert's innings in the aforementioned match was a masterclass in aggressive batting, as he smashed 10 fours and nine sixes. While the star opener smoked runs for fun at one end, no other batter could touch the 25-run mark. He returned unbeaten on 125 off just 53 balls as his team crossed the line in just 17.5 overs. Seifert's unbeaten knock also broke the record for the highest individual score in CPL by an overseas batter.

#2 Faf du Plessis boasts two hundreds South African dasher Faf du Plessis boasts two hundreds for the Kings. Albeit in a losing cause, he scored a stunning 103 off 59 balls (10 fours, 6 sixes) while leading the Kings in the 2022 affair against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Providence. In another instance, he also scored an unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2021 Basseterre match (13 fours, 5 sixes). His efforts powered St Lucia to a 100-run win.