Harbhajan Singh slams Lalit Modi for 'slapgate' video leak

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has criticized ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi for releasing the video of his infamous 2008 slapgate incident with pacer S. Sreesanth . The footage was unveiled during a recent episode of Michael Clarke's podcast, Beyond 23. Modi claimed he released the clip in response to a question about it, but Harbhajan questioned the motives behind the release, suggesting there might be a "selfish motive."

Video release What is the 'slapgate' incident? The slapgate incident, which took place after a 2008 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), was not televised at the time. Modi's video shows Harbhajan slapping Sreesanth during post-match handshakes, leading to a brawl-like situation. However, players from both teams intervened and separated them. Speaking to Instant Bollywood after attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bhajji said, "The way the video has been leaked, it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened."

Past regrets Harbhajan feels bad for what happened Harbhajan expressed his remorse over the incident, saying, "I feel bad for whatever happened. We were playing, and everyone had things going on in their mind. Mistakes happened, and we do feel ashamed about it." "The way the video has been leaked, it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it," the former spinner further said while slamming Modi. He also apologized for his actions during the podcast hosted by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Family impact Bhuvneshwari, Harsha Bhogle react to video leak Bhuvneshwari, Sreesanth's wife, had also condemned Modi and Clarke for bringing up the incident on their podcast. She called their actions "disgusting, heartless and inhuman," and said they were forcing families to relive buried trauma. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle explained that the footage was kept under wraps to protect IPL's image in its inaugural year.