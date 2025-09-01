Why Hero MotoCorp's stock is hitting new highs
Hero MotoCorp's stock rose 2% to ₹5,192 on Monday, thanks to a solid start to FY26.
The company posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,126 crore with healthy margins, and its consolidated profit jumped 65% to ₹1,706 crore—helped by gains from selling part of its Ather Energy stake.
Strong sales and dividends boost investor sentiment
Hero is showing it can keep up profits while also pushing into electric vehicles—a space that's getting more exciting every year.
They sold over 13 lakh bikes and scooters this quarter and are growing their EV brand VIDA with new launches and battery swap options.
For investors, there's extra good news: Hero paid out hefty dividends in February (₹100/share) and July (₹65/share) this year.
Entry-level bikes driving demand
Steady demand for entry-level bikes and 125cc scooters is driving sales.
Meanwhile, Hero is expanding fast with more than 100 premium outlets (Hero Premia) now open across India.
All this has boosted confidence in Hero as it shifts gears toward electric mobility.