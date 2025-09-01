Why Hero MotoCorp's stock is hitting new highs

Strong sales and dividends boost investor sentiment

Hero is showing it can keep up profits while also pushing into electric vehicles—a space that's getting more exciting every year.

They sold over 13 lakh bikes and scooters this quarter and are growing their EV brand VIDA with new launches and battery swap options.

For investors, there's extra good news: Hero paid out hefty dividends in February (₹100/share) and July (₹65/share) this year.