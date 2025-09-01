OpenAI plans India data center under $500B Stargate project

The location and timeline of OpenAI's proposed data center in India are still unclear. However, CEO Sam Altman could announce the facility during his visit to the country later this month. The project is part of a larger initiative called Stargate, which is a private sector investment of up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, funded by SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle .

Strategic growth

OpenAI registers as legal entity in India

Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI has officially registered as a legal entity in India. The company is also in the process of building a local team. In August, it announced plans to open its first office in New Delhi later this year. This move is part of OpenAI's strategy to expand its presence in India, which is its second-largest market by user base.