WhatsApp: You can soon share statuses only with close friends

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users share their status updates with a select group of close friends. The capability is currently under development and isn't available for beta testing yet. The move comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to give users more control over their privacy and who sees what they post.

Feature details Similar to Instagram's close friends feature The upcoming feature will let users create a "close friends" list right from the privacy settings screen. This is similar to how Instagram works, and it will be familiar to users who already use this option to manage their status visibility. When posting a new status update, they will have the choice of sharing it with their default audience or just their close friends.

User experience Visual distinction for exclusive updates To make it clear that a particular status update is shared with close friends only, WhatsApp will visually distinguish these special updates with a different color. This subtle yet effective visual cue will help users instantly recognize the intended audience and reinforce the feeling of exclusivity. Notably, any changes made to the close friends list will be discreet; no notifications shall be sent when someone is added or removed from this list.