Apple marks these iPhones and Macs as vintage or obsolete

Vintage vs obsolete devices

If your device is now considered vintage, you might still get repairs—at least for a while.

But if it's obsolete (over seven years since Apple stopped selling it), official repairs are off the table at Apple stores or authorized providers, except maybe battery fixes for up to 10 years after last sale.

And heads up: with new iPhones coming out, more older models like the iPhone 16 Pro could be pulled from Apple's shelves soon—though third-party shops might keep selling leftover stock until they run out.