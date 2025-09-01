Apple marks these iPhones and Macs as vintage or obsolete
Right before the iPhone 17 series drops on September 9, Apple has moved the iPhone 8 Plus (both 64GB and 256GB versions) to its "vintage" list—meaning it stopped selling them between five and seven years ago.
At the same time, three Macs just got labeled "obsolete": the 2015 11-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports and the 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2017.
Vintage vs obsolete devices
If your device is now considered vintage, you might still get repairs—at least for a while.
But if it's obsolete (over seven years since Apple stopped selling it), official repairs are off the table at Apple stores or authorized providers, except maybe battery fixes for up to 10 years after last sale.
And heads up: with new iPhones coming out, more older models like the iPhone 16 Pro could be pulled from Apple's shelves soon—though third-party shops might keep selling leftover stock until they run out.