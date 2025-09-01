This festive season, quick commerce apps are going premium
This festive season, quick commerce apps like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are stepping up their game with premium groceries and lifestyle products—think Forest Essentials skincare or even Dyson gadgets—delivered fast.
The idea? Make it super easy for millennials and Gen Z to grab fancy treats or gifts right when the shopping mood strikes.
Deloitte report highlights rising trend
Swiggy Instamart just teamed up with Homestop and Food Square to expand its high-end lineup.
Deloitte notes that 15-20% of these platforms' sales now come from non-FMCG categories (like personal care, electronic accessories, and lifestyle products), which means bigger profits.
There's also a buzz in smaller cities where impulse buys are picking up.
With new rivals like BB Now and JioMart joining in, expect even more options—and deals—when you shop this season.