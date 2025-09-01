This festive season, quick commerce apps are going premium

Deloitte report highlights rising trend

Swiggy Instamart just teamed up with Homestop and Food Square to expand its high-end lineup.

Deloitte notes that 15-20% of these platforms' sales now come from non-FMCG categories (like personal care, electronic accessories, and lifestyle products), which means bigger profits.

There's also a buzz in smaller cities where impulse buys are picking up.

With new rivals like BB Now and JioMart joining in, expect even more options—and deals—when you shop this season.