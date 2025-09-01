Next Article
Ola Electric shares soar 14% despite financial losses
Ola Electric just saw its shares surge by 14.12% to ₹61.68 on the Nifty Midcap 150, making it the biggest gainer on the index this Monday.
This comes at a time when most would expect the opposite—since their financials have actually taken a hit lately.
PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio
Despite revenue dropping to ₹828 crore (from ₹1,644 crore last year) and net losses widening to ₹428 crore for the June 2025 quarter, Ola Electric has scored Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio.
This could help them turn things around from Q2 FY26.
Plus, they're actively participating in investor and analyst meetings.