'Hydrogen bomb coming': Rahul threatens new exposé on 'vote chori'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has issued a stern warning to the BJP, stating that his party will soon release a "hydrogen bomb" of discoveries on alleged "vote chori" (vote stealing). Addressing the final event of his "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Patna, Gandhi said, "You saw an atom bomb in Mahadevpura (Bengaluru); now get ready, BJP, it's time for the hydrogen bomb. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to face the public after this revelation.

Election fraud Hydrogen bomb bigger than atom bomb: Gandhi Gandhi this new exposé would be bigger than his previous one, which he likened to an atom bomb. "I want to tell the BJP people. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb? It is a hydrogen bomb," he said.

International pressure People in China, US want Modi to resign: Gandhi Gandhi also claimed that people in China and the United States were demanding Modi's resignation over these allegations. He said, "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod, Bihar mein naya naara chala hai (There is a new slogan in Bihar), 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd.'.. Even in China and the US, people are saying, 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd.'"

Youth warning 'Vote chori' means theft of rights, democracy, employment: Gandhi The Congress leader also cautioned the youth of Bihar about the implications of "vote chori." He said it meant "chori of rights, chori of democracy, chori of employment." "They will take away your ration cards and other rights." He alleged votes were stolen in Maharashtra's assembly elections, and his party had exposed proof of similar vote theft in Karnataka's Mahadevapura assembly segment.

Counterattack BJP reacts to Gandhi's claims The BJP has since hit back at Gandhi, calling him an "irresponsible" Leader of the Opposition for making such claims. "Whenever I listen to Rahul Gandhi...it takes time to understand what he is trying to say... How are the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb related to elections?" party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned. He slammed Gandhi for demeaning himself as LoP and accused opposition parties of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to enable booth capturing.