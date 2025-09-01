Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange threatens to stop drinking water 

Activist Manoj Jarange has intensified his agitation as the Maratha reservation protest at Mumbai 's Azad Maidan entered its fourth day on Monday. Jarange, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday, announced he would stop drinking water from Monday. He said he was ready to "face bullets" if needed to secure justice for the Maratha community. Jarange is demanding a 10% reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Quota demand Jarange demands 10% reservation under OBC category He and his supporters argue that the state government has records that can justify this inclusion. "The government should say that Marathas are a sub-caste of Kunbis (a generic term applied to several castes of traditional farmers in Western India). There are 58 lakh records that have been found, which show links of Marathas as Kunbis," Jarange told the media on Sunday. The protesters have vowed to continue their agitation until a Government Resolution (GR) is issued in this regard.

Protest impact Protestors vow to continue agitation despite heavy rain The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, said it will seek legal advice on whether the Hyderabad gazetteer can be used to provide Kunbi status to Marathas. Thousands of Maratha community members have been camping at Azad Maidan despite heavy rain and discomfort. The agitation has affected daily life in Mumbai, with police advisories warning about slow traffic and disruptions in south Mumbai.