'Cowardly kowtowing to...so-called dragon': Congress slams government after Modi-Xi talks
What's the story
The Indian National Congress has attacked the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The party accused the PM of "cowardly kowtowing" to China. "For a long time, India has been accusing China of its 'double standards'...on terrorism. Now, Prime Minister Modi tells...Xi that India and China are both victims of terrorism. If this is not the so-called elephant capitulating before the so-called dragon, then what is it?" Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned.
Criticism voiced
Ramesh accuses PM of giving China a 'clean chit'
Ramesh also slammed PM Modi for not addressing China's "jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, something revealed by top Indian Army officials themselves." He accused the Prime Minister of giving China a "clean chit" on two occasions—once on June 19, 2020, and again during his recent talks with President Xi. Now, August 31, 2025, will also go down as a day of infamy for Modi's "cowardly kowtowing in Tianjin," Ramesh said.
Diplomatic efforts
PM Modi's 1st visit to China since 2020 Galwan clashes
PM Modi's visit to China was his first since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. The trip was part of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and aimed at restoring bilateral ties that had been strained over a four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh. On Sunday, Modi and Xi pledged to improve bilateral ties to confront pressing issues and strive toward a "fair" solution to the festering border issue.