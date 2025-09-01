Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned PM Modi's statement

'Cowardly kowtowing to...so-called dragon': Congress slams government after Modi-Xi talks

By Chanshimla Varah 12:53 pm Sep 01, 202512:53 pm

What's the story

The Indian National Congress has attacked the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The party accused the PM of "cowardly kowtowing" to China. "For a long time, India has been accusing China of its 'double standards'...on terrorism. Now, Prime Minister Modi tells...Xi that India and China are both victims of terrorism. If this is not the so-called elephant capitulating before the so-called dragon, then what is it?" Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned.