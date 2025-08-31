TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked for 'head-cutting' remark against Shah

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The FIR was registered at the Mana police station on Saturday after a complaint by local resident Gopal Samanto. The case is based on sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with promoting enmity between groups and imputations prejudicial to national integration.

Statement backlash Moitra's alleged statement against Shah The controversy erupted after Moitra allegedly made controversial remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She reportedly said, "If Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table." The statement was allegedly made while addressing reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday.

Complaint details Complainant says her remarks created fear among Bangladeshi refugees Samanto alleged that Moitra's comments were unconstitutional and objectionable. He also said that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees settled in Raipur's Mana Camp area in 1971, adding that her remarks had created fear among them. The complainant feared the statement could incite anger from other communities against these refugees.

Political fallout BJP demands apology from Moitra The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Moitra. BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned her statement. "Her statement is condemnable. Her membership has been revoked once. Now, will she want to repeat this again?" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed the TMC MP for her "unparliamentary and objectionable remark."

Counter-response BJP MP's now-deleted post about Moitra The controversy intensified after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri allegedly used an expletive against Moitra in a now-deleted post on X. The TMC responded on social media by sharing a screenshot of Bidhuri's post, accusing the BJP of normalizing "MISOGYNY, HATRED, and GUTTER-LEVEL ABUSE" that "have been normalized" under "Modi-Shah's leadership."