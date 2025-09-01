EU chief's plane hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming 

A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was reportedly jammed with GPS signals over Bulgaria . "We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely in Bulgaria," Arianna Podesta, a spokesperson for the European Union (EU), said. According to the commission spokeswoman, Bulgarian authorities have informed the EU that "they suspect this blatant interference was carried out by Russia ."

Official statement GPS signal lost as plane approached Plovdiv Airport "We are well aware that threats and intimidation are a regular component of Russia's hostile actions," the spokeswoman said, adding, "And, of course, the EU will continue to invest into defense spending and in Europe's readiness even more after this incident." Bulgaria's government said that "the satellite signal used for the aircraft's GPS navigation was disrupted." As the plane approached Plovdiv Airport, it lost its GPS signal.

Ongoing tour Von der Leyen's visit to Bulgaria The Financial Times reported that due to this malfunction, the aircraft had to circle for about an hour longer than planned. The pilot eventually opted for a manual landing in Plovdiv using analog maps. Von der Leyen arrived in Bulgaria on Sunday and held talks with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on European security and defense issues. Despite the GPS jamming incident, she will continue her planned tour of EU nations bordering Russia and Belarus.