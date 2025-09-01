Why Ambani family has postponed its show in US

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has announced the postponement of its upcoming "India Weekend" in New York. The event was originally scheduled to take place from September 12-14 at the Lincoln Center. The decision comes as a response to "unforeseen circumstances." While the exact reasons were not detailed, it coincides with rising tensions between India and the United States over India's purchase of Russian oil.

Future plans Not a cancellation, but postponement The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in its statement, clarified that this is not a cancellation but merely a postponement. "We remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date," the statement read. The event was supposed to be hosted by Nita Ambani and would have featured renowned chef Vikas Khanna and designer Manish Malhotra among other attractions.

Diplomatic strain US-India relations strained The postponement of the event comes amid rising tensions between the US and India. President Donald Trump has criticized India for buying cheap Russian oil, claiming it undermines efforts to end the war in Ukraine. This criticism has been echoed by other US officials, including Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent. They have also targeted "India's politically connected energy titans," accusing them of war profiteering from these transactions.