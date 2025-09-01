Tata Nexon EV to soon gain Level 2 ADAS

Tata Motors is gearing up to upgrade its popular Nexon EV with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The update will be offered in select top-end variants of the vehicle, further enhancing its position as one of the most feature-rich and advanced electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The new Empowered+ A 45 variant will sit at the top of the Nexon EV range.

Top model A slight price hike is expected The Nexon EV Empowered+ A 45 will be based on the already well-equipped Empowered 45 and Empowered Plus 45 trims, which are priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of ADAS Level 2 is expected to bring a slight price hike for these models, but Tata Motors is likely to keep them competitive against rivals.

Premium features What do the current Empowered trims offer? The Empowered trims of Nexon EV already come with premium equipment such as a JBL sound system with subwoofer, 360-degree surround view camera with blind spot monitoring, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. They also offer V2V and V2L charging capabilities, Arcade.ev app suite, and a 31.24cm cinematic touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Enhanced safety Take a look at the safety features The upcoming upgrade will add semi-autonomous driving functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist. These features are expected to make the Nexon EV safer on highways while reducing driver fatigue.