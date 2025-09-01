BYD hits 10,000 EV deliveries in India
What's the story
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD has announced a major milestone in the Indian market. The company has delivered its 10,000th EV in the country. The landmark delivery was celebrated at an event in New Delhi, where company executives emphasized that this achievement reflects the increasing acceptance of EVs among Indian consumers.
Market position
Global presence and achievements
BYD, which calls itself the world's largest New Energy Vehicle (NEV) maker, has sold over 13 million NEVs worldwide. The company claims its vehicles have helped save over 106.52 billion kg of carbon emissions till July 2024. This is equivalent to the CO2 absorption capacity of around 1.77 billion trees. BYD has been among the top 10 most valuable global automotive brands for three years running, with a brand value of $14.4 billion and a year-on-year growth rate of 43.6%.
Product range
BYD's operations in India
In India, BYD offers four models: SEALION 7, ATTO 3 eSUV, eMAX 7 eMPV, and SEAL. The company has set up manufacturing plants over an area of more than 140,000 square meters with an investment of over $200 million since it began operations in March 2007. To cater to its expanding customer base, BYD has partnered with Relux Electric for charging services and also offers after-sales service, roadside assistance, as well as extended warranty programs.