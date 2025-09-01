Maruti Suzuki reports 8% drop in domestic sales for August
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has reported a slight decline in total sales for August in India. Some 1,80,683 units were sold against the 1,81,782 units in the same month last year. The company witnessed an 8% drop in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers at 1,31,278 units from last year's figure of 1,43,075 units.
Sales breakdown
Segment-wise performance
In the mini car segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, sales plummeted to 6,853 units from last year's 10,648 units. However, compact cars such as Baleno and Swift saw an increase in sales to 59,597 units from last year's 58,051 units. In the utility vehicle segment (Grand Vitara and Brezza), sales fell by a whopping 14% to 54,043 units from last year's figure of 62,684 units.
Export surge
Exports surge amid weak domestic demand
Despite the domestic sales dip, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a massive 40% jump in exports in August. The company exported 36,538 units, up from last year's 26,003 units. This export surge has helped offset the weak domestic demand and has become an increasingly important lever for the company's overall performance.
Cumulative figures
Cumulative sales from April to August
From April to August 2025, Maruti Suzuki's cumulative sales stood at 8,89,070 units, slightly higher than last year's figure of 8,78,691 units for the same period. Despite a decline in domestic sales during this period, the company has managed to maintain stability with strong export numbers, as exports grew to 1,65,255 units from last year's 1,20,548 units.