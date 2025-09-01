Maruti Suzuki reports 8% drop in domestic sales for August

Maruti Suzuki has reported a slight decline in total sales for August in India. Some 1,80,683 units were sold against the 1,81,782 units in the same month last year. The company witnessed an 8% drop in domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers at 1,31,278 units from last year's figure of 1,43,075 units.

Sales breakdown Segment-wise performance In the mini car segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, sales plummeted to 6,853 units from last year's 10,648 units. However, compact cars such as Baleno and Swift saw an increase in sales to 59,597 units from last year's 58,051 units. In the utility vehicle segment (Grand Vitara and Brezza), sales fell by a whopping 14% to 54,043 units from last year's figure of 62,684 units.

Export surge Exports surge amid weak domestic demand Despite the domestic sales dip, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a massive 40% jump in exports in August. The company exported 36,538 units, up from last year's 26,003 units. This export surge has helped offset the weak domestic demand and has become an increasingly important lever for the company's overall performance.