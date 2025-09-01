Next Article
TVS crosses 5 lakh sales mark in August: Here's how
TVS Motor just had a big month—sales in August 2025 shot up by 30% compared to last year, crossing the 5 lakh units milestone.
Most of this boost came from their two-wheelers, which alone jumped from about 3.8 lakh units last August to nearly 4.9 lakh this time.
Stellar performance across the board
Back home, TVS sold over 3.6 lakh two-wheelers—a solid 28% rise from last year.
Their three-wheeler segment also took off with a huge 47% growth.
Exports weren't left behind either; shipments outside India climbed by an impressive 35%, showing TVS is gaining ground internationally too.