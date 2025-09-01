TVS crosses 5 lakh sales mark in August: Here's how Auto Sep 01, 2025

TVS Motor just had a big month—sales in August 2025 shot up by 30% compared to last year, crossing the 5 lakh units milestone.

Most of this boost came from their two-wheelers, which alone jumped from about 3.8 lakh units last August to nearly 4.9 lakh this time.