BMW iX3, the first 'Neue Klasse' EV, debuts this week
What's the story
BMW has announced the upcoming launch of its second-generation iX3 electric SUV on September 5. It will be the first in the company's Neue Klasse (or new class) range of EVs. The SUV was previewed by the 2024 Neue Klasse X concept and promises major upgrades in terms of range, functionality, and cost. The 2025 BMW iX3 will take on rivals such as Audi Q6 e-tron and Mercedes GLC EV.
Platform details
The new iX3 will support 800V fast charging
The new iX3 and all other Neue Klasse models will be built on the BMW Gen6 architecture. The company has said that these vehicles will support 800V fast charging. They will also come with batteries that are 20% more energy-dense than the ones currently in use. However, specific details about the motor and battery of the new iX3 are still under wraps at this time.
Performance
The SUV may boast range of up to 900km
Previous test mules of the new iX3 have shown impressive figures, with a range of up to 900km on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle and up to 800km on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. They also offered a top-up of 350km in just 10 minutes of charging. The current international version of the iX3 comes with a rear-wheel drive motor producing 286hp and an 80kWh battery (74kWh net) with 400V compatibility.