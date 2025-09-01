BMW iX3, the first 'Neue Klasse' EV, debuts this week

Platform details

The new iX3 will support 800V fast charging

The new iX3 and all other Neue Klasse models will be built on the BMW Gen6 architecture. The company has said that these vehicles will support 800V fast charging. They will also come with batteries that are 20% more energy-dense than the ones currently in use. However, specific details about the motor and battery of the new iX3 are still under wraps at this time.