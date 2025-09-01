Next Article
Tata Motors's total sales grow by 2% in August
Tata Motors saw its total sales inch up by 2% in August 2025, reaching 73,178 units—even though sales at home dipped a bit.
What really powered this growth? A big jump in exports, which helped balance out the slower domestic numbers.
Record month for EVs
While passenger vehicle sales (including EVs) slipped by 3%, Tata's electric vehicles had their best month ever—up 44% from last year with 8,540 units sold.
Commercial vehicle sales also climbed by 10%.
On the global front, passenger vehicle exports shot up more than six times to 2,314 units, and commercial vehicle exports jumped by 77%, showing Tata's focus on going international is paying off.