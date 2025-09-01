Tata Motors's total sales grow by 2% in August

Record month for EVs

While passenger vehicle sales (including EVs) slipped by 3%, Tata's electric vehicles had their best month ever—up 44% from last year with 8,540 units sold.

Commercial vehicle sales also climbed by 10%.

On the global front, passenger vehicle exports shot up more than six times to 2,314 units, and commercial vehicle exports jumped by 77%, showing Tata's focus on going international is paying off.