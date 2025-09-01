Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV to break cover on September 3
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce its new SUV, the Victoris, on September 3. The name was leaked on the company's official website and has since been confirmed by various sources. The model will be positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti's SUV lineup and will be sold through Arena dealerships across India.
Design
It will be based on Suzuki's Global-C platform
The Victoris will be built on Suzuki's Global-C platform, the same one used for the Grand Vitara. This shared architecture is expected to lower production costs while allowing the new SUV to inherit several features already tested on its predecessors. The dimensions of the Victoris are likely to be slightly longer than that of the Grand Vitara, making it a direct competitor to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Engine specifications
It will get Grand Vitara's powertrain options
The Victoris shall borrow its engines from the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. It will come with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103hp/139Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission with optional Suzuki AllGrip AWD. A strong hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 115.5hp and an e-CVT gearbox will also be offered, along with a CNG variant producing up to 88hp in CNG mode.
Market approach
Victoris will be sold through Arena dealerships
The Victoris will be sold through Arena dealerships, giving it an edge over the Grand Vitara which is sold through Nexa outlets. With over 3,000 Arena dealerships across India, Maruti hopes to tap a larger customer base for its new SUV. This strategy could give the Victoris a major advantage not only in urban areas but also in tier-2 and tier-3 markets.