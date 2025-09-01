These sporty two-wheelers will be launched in India this month
What's the story
September 2025 is set to be an exciting month for two-wheeler enthusiasts, with a range of new models hitting the Indian market. The lineup includes the highly-anticipated Ducati Panigale V2 and its naked sibling, the Streetfighter V2. Both bikes are powered by an 890cc V-twin engine that delivers a peak power output of approximately 118hp and peak torque of 93.3Nm.
Upcoming models
Multistrada V2 and updated Hero Mavrick 440
The Ducati Multistrada V2, a lighter and more manageable version of its predecessor, will also be launched this month. It is powered by the same 890cc engine but is slightly detuned to deliver approximately 113.5hp and torque of 92.1Nm. On the Indian front, Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch an updated version of its flagship bike, the Mavrick 440. The new model will feature an upside-down fork and a TFT console for a more premium look and feel.
New entrants
KTM RC 160 and TVS NTorq 150
KTM is expected to introduce its RC 160 model this month. The bike will be powered by a single-cylinder engine that delivers a peak power output of approximately 18.7hp and torque of 15.5Nm. TVS will also bring the NTorq 150 scooter, which is expected to come with a color TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, phone alerts, music controls, and possibly live cricket scores.