These sporty two-wheelers will be launched in India this month

Upcoming models

Multistrada V2 and updated Hero Mavrick 440

The Ducati Multistrada V2, a lighter and more manageable version of its predecessor, will also be launched this month. It is powered by the same 890cc engine but is slightly detuned to deliver approximately 113.5hp and torque of 92.1Nm. On the Indian front, Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch an updated version of its flagship bike, the Mavrick 440. The new model will feature an upside-down fork and a TFT console for a more premium look and feel.