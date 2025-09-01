Kawasaki launches 2026 Ninja ZX-6R in India at ₹12L

The 2026 Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc, inline-four engine that delivers a maximum power of 129hp (with RAM Air) and peak torque of 69Nm. The bike comes with a quickshifter for seamless gear transitions, as well as advanced tech features like a colorful TFT display, multiple power modes, three levels of traction control, dual-channel ABS, and Kawasaki's KIBS braking system.

Aesthetic appeal

What about design and color options?

The major update for this year is a striking Lime Green color scheme with white and blue accents. The design changes give the bike a fresh look, even though there are no mechanical updates. Despite the price increase, it remains an attractive option as the only inline-four sportsbike available in India's midweight segment at present.