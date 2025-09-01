Top facts about Hongqi L5 limousine carrying Modi at SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using China's Hongqi L5 limousine during his two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The same model serves as President Xi Jinping 's state car and is reserved for top Chinese leaders and select foreign dignitaries. Xi rode in the L5 during his 2019 visit to Mahabalipuram for talks with PM Modi.

Brand history What does Hongqi mean? Hongqi (pronounced Hong-chi) translates to "Red Flag" in Mandarin. It is operated by the state-owned First Automobile Works (FAW) Group and is China's oldest passenger car brand, launched in 1958. Originally produced only for Communist Party leaders, Hongqi cars stopped production in 1981 but were revived in the mid-1990s. The flagship L5 is the most recognizable model today.

Car features Specifications and price of the car The Hongqi L5 is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that produces over 400hp. It can go from 0-100km/h in about 8.5 seconds and has a top speed of around 210km/h. The car is over 5.5 meters long and weighs more than three tons, making it China's most expensive production car at about 5 million yuan (approximately ₹7 crore).

Car significance More than just a luxury car The Hongqi L5 is more than just a luxury car; it is a symbol of national pride and political symbolism. The car features interiors made of fine leather and handcrafted wood. During Mao Zedong's time, these vehicles were hand-built in limited numbers for parades or diplomatic events.