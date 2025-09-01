Volkswagen's new budget electric SUV breaks cover in teaser

Expected to be priced under €40,000, this SUV will be more budget-friendly than the current ID.4. It'll pack a front motor with roughly 222hp and can sprint from 0-100km/h in under seven seconds. The concept shows off illuminated badges and light bars; production models will likely add practical touches like door handles.

This new model slots below the ID.4 in VW's growing electric lineup and is part of their push to make EVs more accessible for everyone.

It'll arrive ahead of Volkswagen's even cheaper ID.1 (expected around €20,000) in 2026, as demand for affordable EVs climbs—VW Group saw a solid 47% jump in EV sales during the first half of 2025 compared to last year.