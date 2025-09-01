Study finds drug better than aspirin for preventing heart attacks

In a major breakthrough, researchers have discovered that clopidogrel, a commonly prescribed blood thinner, is more effective than aspirin in preventing heart attacks and strokes. The finding was presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress in Madrid and published in The Lancet medical journal. The international team of medics involved in the study hailed clopidogrel as "superior" to aspirin and called for its "extensive adoption" worldwide.

Study details Study involved nearly 29,000 patients with coronary artery disease The study involved a comprehensive analysis of nearly 29,000 patients suffering from coronary artery disease (CAD). It found that clopidogrel was more effective than aspirin in preventing serious heart and stroke events without raising the risk of major bleeding. CAD, which is caused by the narrowing of arteries due to fatty material buildup, is a leading cause of death and disability globally.

Efficacy comparison Patients on clopidogrel had 14% lower risk of major events The study's analysis of seven clinical trials found that patients on clopidogrel had a 14% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular or cerebrovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death, compared to those taking aspirin. The rates of major bleeding complications were similar for both medications, allaying fears that clopidogrel could cause more bleeding risks.

Adoption prospects Clopidogrel's affordability supports widespread adoption The study team said, "This comprehensive synthesis of available evidence indicates that, in patients with CAD, long-term clopidogrel monotherapy offers superior protection against major cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events compared with aspirin, without an excess risk of bleeding." They also noted the affordability and generic availability of clopidogrel further supports its potential for widespread adoption in clinical practice.

Broad applicability Findings applicable to diverse patient groups The study included a diverse range of patients, including those who had undergone stenting or had acute coronary syndrome. It also looked at different subgroups to ensure the findings were broadly applicable. Even patients who may have been less responsive to clopidogrel due to genetic or clinical factors still benefited from its use over aspirin.