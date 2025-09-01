Coal India slapped with ₹10.7L penalty by stock exchanges

Coal India Limited (CIL) , the state-owned coal giant, has been fined a total of ₹10.72 lakh by the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for failing to comply with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. The penalty was imposed for not appointing the required number of independent directors on its board as per Regulation 17 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).

Regulatory filing Non-compliance not due to negligence In a regulatory filing, CIL acknowledged receipt of notices from NSE and BSE regarding its non-compliance with Regulation 17 of SEBI LODR for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company clarified that this non-compliance was not due to any negligence or default on its part but was beyond the control of CIL's management.

Board appointments Six independent directors on board CIL clarified that the appointment of all its board members is done by the President of India, thus making it out of CIL management's purview. The company also said it has been regularly following up with the coal ministry for appointing a requisite number of independent directors on its board. Currently, CIL has six independent directors on its board.