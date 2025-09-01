Hyundai Motor's India arm holds AGM, shareholders give major approvals
Hyundai Motor India just wrapped up its 29th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, August 28, 2025, with shareholders joining in virtually.
Out of 821,692 shareholders, only 188 attended, but all seven major proposals—including leadership reappointments and financial approvals—got the green light.
Key decisions taken during the meeting
Shareholders voted to keep Tarun Garg as Director and Gopalakrishnan CS as Whole Time Director.
They also signed off on the latest financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, and approved a dividend with an overwhelming majority—over 770 million votes in favor.
Plus, HMIL made sure everything lined up with SEBI rules by confirming auditors and their pay.
It's a big nod to transparency and trust from those invested in Hyundai's future.