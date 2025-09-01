Hyundai Motor's India arm holds AGM, shareholders give major approvals

Key decisions taken during the meeting

Shareholders voted to keep Tarun Garg as Director and Gopalakrishnan CS as Whole Time Director.

They also signed off on the latest financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, and approved a dividend with an overwhelming majority—over 770 million votes in favor.

Plus, HMIL made sure everything lined up with SEBI rules by confirming auditors and their pay.

It's a big nod to transparency and trust from those invested in Hyundai's future.