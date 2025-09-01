'Harry Potter' series: Warwick Davis returns to play Professor Flitwick
What's the story
Warwick Davis, who memorably played Professor Filius Flitwick in the original Harry Potter films, will reprise his role for HBO's upcoming adaptation of JK Rowling's book series. The news was announced on Monday, coinciding with Back to Hogwarts Day, a global celebration marking the annual return of students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The show will be led by Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley).
Career transition
Davis was part of all 8 original films
Davis, 55, was part of all eight Harry Potter movies, starting with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and concluding with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Interestingly, he also played Griphook, a goblin at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, in multiple films. His return to the series makes him the first original film star confirmed for this new venture.
Casting updates
New cast members announced for the series
Alongside Davis, some new cast members have also been announced. Leigh Gill will play Griphook, while Sirine Saba takes on the role of Professor Pomona Sprout. Brid Brennan will portray Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Richard Durden will star as Professor Cuthbert Binns. Elijah Oshin is set to play Harry's friend Dean Thomas, with Finn Stephens and William Nash as Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, respectively.
Production progress
Series set to premiere in 2027 on HBO
Filming for the Harry Potter series began in July. The show will premiere in 2027 on HBO. Other confirmed cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, among several others. The makers haven't unveiled Lord Voldemort's casting yet.