'Harry Potter' series: Warwick Davis returns to play Professor Flitwick

Warwick Davis, who memorably played Professor Filius Flitwick in the original Harry Potter films, will reprise his role for HBO 's upcoming adaptation of JK Rowling 's book series. The news was announced on Monday, coinciding with Back to Hogwarts Day, a global celebration marking the annual return of students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The show will be led by Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley).

Career transition Davis was part of all 8 original films Davis, 55, was part of all eight Harry Potter movies, starting with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and concluding with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Interestingly, he also played Griphook, a goblin at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, in multiple films. His return to the series makes him the first original film star confirmed for this new venture.

Casting updates New cast members announced for the series Alongside Davis, some new cast members have also been announced. Leigh Gill will play Griphook, while Sirine Saba takes on the role of Professor Pomona Sprout. Brid Brennan will portray Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Richard Durden will star as Professor Cuthbert Binns. Elijah Oshin is set to play Harry's friend Dean Thomas, with Finn Stephens and William Nash as Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, respectively.