How Benedict Cumberbatch conquered American pop culture

Benedict Cumberbatch has evolved into America's cultural icon, wooing audiences with his one-of-a-kind acting and a variety of roles. From his unique voice to his dominating persona, Cumberbatch has taken American pop culture by storm. His journey from British TV to Hollywood stardom is studded with critically appreciated performances that struck a chord with people across the nation. Here are the reasons for his iconic status in America.

#1 'Sherlock' and its impact Cumberbatch's performance as Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock was instrumental in making him a household name in America. The contemporary remake of Arthur Conan Doyle's timeless detective stories became hugely popular, demonstrating Cumberbatch's talent for making the character layered and multidimensional. His intelligent and witty performance attracted millions of viewers and made him an international star.

#2 Transition to Hollywood blockbusters After shooting to fame with Sherlock, Cumberbatch made a smooth transition to Hollywood blockbusters. His portrayal of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made him even more of a cultural icon. The movie's success introduced him to a larger audience, allowing him to display his versatility as an actor who can pull off both serious and action-packed roles.

#3 A diverse range of roles Cumberbatch's knack for taking up varied roles has played a huge part in keeping him in the good books of the American audience. From portraying historical characters like Alan Turing in The Imitation Game to lending his voice to animated characters such as Smaug in The Hobbit, he has shown an amazing range. This versatility keeps audiences hooked and excited for every new project he takes up.