When will Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce get married? All we know
What's the story
Despite their recent engagement, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly not in a rush to plan their wedding. The couple announced their engagement on August 26 and has since been enjoying intimate family celebrations. A source told People that they are currently focused on celebrating their love rather than diving into wedding logistics.
Source insight
'They are not in the wedding planning phase yet'
The source told People, "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet." "Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it." "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."
Family reaction
Proposal was a private affair in Kelce's backyard
The source also revealed that both families were overjoyed with the news of Swift and Kelce's engagement. "There were toasts, happy tears, and everyone is thrilled for them." The proposal was reportedly a private affair in Kelce's backyard, adorned with beautiful flowers. The couple's families were said to be ecstatic about this intimate moment.
Reports
Previous report claimed wedding guest list was prepared already
Earlier, a Daily Mail report suggested that the couple was already on top of wedding planning, and an intimate wedding guest list was already crafted. The list is expected to include Swift's immediate family members, her younger brother Austin, parents Andrea and Scott, and Kelce's father Ed, mother Donna, brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, and their four daughters. Their closest friends are also likely to be part of the celebration.