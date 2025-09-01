When will Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce get married? All we know

Despite their recent engagement, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly not in a rush to plan their wedding. The couple announced their engagement on August 26 and has since been enjoying intimate family celebrations. A source told People that they are currently focused on celebrating their love rather than diving into wedding logistics.

Source insight 'They are not in the wedding planning phase yet' The source told People, "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet." "Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it." "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

Family reaction Proposal was a private affair in Kelce's backyard The source also revealed that both families were overjoyed with the news of Swift and Kelce's engagement. "There were toasts, happy tears, and everyone is thrilled for them." The proposal was reportedly a private affair in Kelce's backyard, adorned with beautiful flowers. The couple's families were said to be ecstatic about this intimate moment.