Kathryn Bigelow: 5 action films that redefined the genre

Kathryn Bigelow has revolutionized the action genre through her phenomenal filmmaking. Her movies are a blend of gripping storytelling and some out-of-the-box cinematic techniques, which makes them all the more special. Here's looking at five of her most influential action films, and what made them unique and significant in the world of cinema. Each of them is a testament to Bigelow's storytelling genius.

#1 'Point Break': A thrilling heist adventure Point Break is an action-packed ride that tracks an FBI agent as he goes undercover in a group of surfers who are suspected of robbing banks. Released in 1991, the film mixes amazing chase scenes with an engaging storyline. The success of the movie lies in its ability to combine high-octane action with character-driven drama, making it a showstopper in Bigelow's career.

#2 'Strange Days': A futuristic thriller Released in 1995, Strange Days is set at the turn of the millennium and deals with technology and human experience. The film deals with virtual reality and its effects on society, giving us a unique perspective on what the future could look like. With its innovative narrative structure and thought-provoking themes, Strange Days remains a significant entry in the science fiction genre.

#3 'The Hurt Locker': An intense war drama While primarily known for its setting, The Hurt Locker is more about the psychological parts of conflict than combat itself. Released in 2008, it follows an explosive ordnance disposal team during their mission. The film received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of soldiers's experiences and won several awards, solidifying Bigelow's reputation as a masterful storyteller.

#4 'Zero Dark Thirty': A riveting manhunt story Zero Dark Thirty, which was released in 2012, follows the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks. The film gives an intense look at the intelligence operations and decision-making processes that go into such missions. The movie's attention to detail and gripping narrative won it numerous accolades and cemented Bigelow's position as a top director.