iPhone 17 series design leaked ahead of September 9 launch

Ahead of Apple 's September 9 launch event, case images for the upcoming iPhone 17 series have surfaced online. The leak, shared by popular tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), shows cases from Urban Armor Gear (UAG). These images provide a first look at the design elements of the new iPhones. The series is expected to include four models: standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Design details Rear camera module on Pro models to change The leaked case images show that the standard iPhone 17 will have a design similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16. However, the Pro and Pro Max models are likely to get a major redesign on their rear camera module. This could mean a larger or reconfigured camera setup for these high-end models.

Design features iPhone 17 Air to sport a single rear camera The iPhone 17 Air, Apple's sleek handset, will sport a single rear camera in a pill-shaped module. This design element is similar to what we see on Google's Pixel phones. The model will also have cutouts for the Action Button and Camera Control, similar to the other handsets in the lineup.