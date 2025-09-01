Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R arrives in India: Check out top features
Kawasaki's latest Ninja ZX-6R for 2026 has landed in India with a price tag of ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹60,000 from last year.
The hike is all about the new look—under the hood, it's still the same powerful machine.
The bike draws power from a 636cc inline-four engine
You're getting a 636cc inline four-cylinder engine pushing out 129hp (with RAM Air) and 69Nm of torque, paired with a quickshifter for smooth gear changes.
Tech highlights include a colorful TFT display, power modes, three levels of traction control, dual-channel ABS, and Kawasaki's advanced KIBS braking system.
What about its design and color options?
The big update is a bold Lime Green colorway with white and blue accents—no mechanical tweaks this time.
Even with the price bump, it stands out as the only inline-four sportsbike you can buy new in India's midweight segment right now.