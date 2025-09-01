Tata Nexon EV 45 Empowered + A variant coming soon

You get a 45kWh battery (up to 489km ARAI range, around 350km real-world), plus features like autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, and even driver drowsiness detection. There's also a fresh Red Dark color option if you want your EV to stand out.

How much will the new Nexon EV cost?

At an expected ₹17.75-17.99 lakh, it's about ₹75k pricier than Tata's current top model but still undercuts rivals like the MG Windsor Essence Pro (which starts at ₹18.39 lakh).

If you want advanced tech without breaking the bank—or just want bragging rights for having India's smartest compact EV—this could be worth checking out.