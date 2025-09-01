Next Article
BMW iX3 electric SUV to debut on September 5
BMW is rolling out its all-new iX3 electric SUV on September 5, 2025.
This second-gen model kicks off the Neue Klasse series and aims to offer more range, better features, and a friendlier price tag—going head-to-head with the Audi Q6 e-tron and Mercedes GLC EV.
Gen6 platform supports ultra-fast 800V charging
Built on BMW's Gen6 platform, the iX3 supports ultra-fast 800V charging and packs batteries with 20% more energy density than before.
Early tests show up to 900km of range (China test cycle), plus you can add about 350km in just 10 minutes at a fast charger.