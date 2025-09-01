These MINI racing cars are a throwback to 1959

The firm that owns the rights to the Austin name has commissioned two new racing cars, true to the original MINI models launched in 1959. The vehicles have been specially prepared for this year's Goodwood Revival event. The original MINI, which was launched under the Austin and Morris brands, became a cultural icon despite its small size. It was practical, economical, and surprisingly good on the racetrack.

Racing debut Competing in St. Mary's Trophy The new Austin MINI cars will be competing in the St. Mary's Trophy historic touring car race at Goodwood Revival. The event is restricted to pre-1960s vehicles, making it a suitable platform for these classic racers. Both cars have been built by Owens Fabrication in Wales, adhering strictly to the original 1959 specifications of the MINI.

Safety upgrades Cars come with modern safety features While the new MINI cars remain true to their 1959 roots, they also come with modern safety features like roll cages. The four-cylinder engines of these cars were sourced from Swifttune Engineering, a UK-based specialist in British Leyland's A-series motors. Despite being just 850cc with a single carburetor, these engines are expected to deliver an exhilarating performance on the track.