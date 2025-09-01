Maruti Suzuki's all-new Victoris SUV arrives on September 3

The Victoris is likely to be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara 's 4,345mm length and takes direct aim at rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Engine choices include a 1.5L petrol (103hp), a hybrid (115.5hp) with e-CVT, plus a CNG option (88hp). Features include optional Suzuki AllGrip AWD.

Victoris will be more accessible than Grand Vitara

Unlike the Grand Vitara that's only at Nexa showrooms, you'll find the Victoris in over 3,000 Maruti Arena dealerships—so it's way more accessible across cities big and small.

With multiple engine options and an upcoming Toyota twin in the works, Maruti is clearly stepping up to challenge Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos for your attention in India's busy midsize SUV scene.