Maruti Suzuki's all-new Victoris SUV arrives on September 3
Maruti Suzuki is bringing out its all-new midsize SUV, the Victoris, on September 3, 2025. The name slipped out early via a website leak.
Sitting between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, the Victoris shares its platform and some design cues with both the Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.
Engine options and features on offer
The Victoris is likely to be slightly longer than the Grand Vitara's 4,345mm length and takes direct aim at rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Engine choices include a 1.5L petrol (103hp), a hybrid (115.5hp) with e-CVT, plus a CNG option (88hp).
Features include optional Suzuki AllGrip AWD.
Victoris will be more accessible than Grand Vitara
Unlike the Grand Vitara that's only at Nexa showrooms, you'll find the Victoris in over 3,000 Maruti Arena dealerships—so it's way more accessible across cities big and small.
With multiple engine options and an upcoming Toyota twin in the works, Maruti is clearly stepping up to challenge Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos for your attention in India's busy midsize SUV scene.